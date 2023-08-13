IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

Hawaii governor addresses sirens failure and 'grim' aftermath of Maui wildfire

07:09

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green spoke with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart about the aftermath of the wildfires that tore through Maui as search and rescue personnel continue to search for missing people. Green addresses why there was a lack of audible emergency sirens and whether he expects President Joe Biden to visit Hawaii soon.Aug. 13, 2023

