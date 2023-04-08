Fmr TN State Rep. Justin Jones: "They say the South will rise again, I say the South will rise anew"

After two Black lawmakers were expelled from the Tennessee state Legislature, following a protest in the state House chamber demanding stricter gun safety, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Former State Rep. Justin Jones (D-TN) discuss fighting for their constituents, continuing to build on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the generational shift happening around these efforts.April 8, 2023