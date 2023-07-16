IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republican lawmakers spark outrage with comments on race

    07:38

  • Biden Touts "Bidenomics In Action" as Inflation Cools

    06:16

  • Republicans grill FBI Director During House Hearing

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    First hearing in Trump's classified documents case set for Tuesday in Florida

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    As Inflation Falls to Lowest in 2+ Years, Dems Consider Making Child Tax Credit Permanent

    07:49

  • House GOP Adds Culture War Amendments To Defense Bill

    07:31

  • Judge dismisses Tulsa reparations case as California reparations task force unveils final report

    08:45

  • President Biden to Attend NATO Summit Amid Cluster Bomb Controversy

    09:16

  • New book looks at the cycles of racial progress and white backlash

    06:59

  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses her historic Senate run

    05:42

  • Donald Trump increases lead over other GOP hopefuls; raises $35M in 2nd Qtr

    06:44

  • Catching up with author and birder Christian Cooper

    06:45

  • Capitol Hill reacts to Supreme Court rulings

    05:20

  • Reactions to SCOTUS' major blow to LGBTQ rights

    06:26

  • How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34

  • The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

    07:58

  • Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

    07:44

  • Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

    07:22

  • Wagner Group leader forsakes rebellion

    06:59

  • Rep. Connolly: This could very well be the unraveling of the Putin regime

    03:33

Jonathan Capehart

First hearing in Trump's classified documents case set for Tuesday in Florida

06:20

On Tuesday in Florida, federal Judge Aileen Cannon is expected to preside over the first criminal hearing in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case involving Trump and his personal valet, Walt Nauta. Meanwhile, DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith is leaning into the other investigation into the January 6th insurrection and Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.July 16, 2023

  • Republican lawmakers spark outrage with comments on race

    07:38

  • Biden Touts "Bidenomics In Action" as Inflation Cools

    06:16

  • Republicans grill FBI Director During House Hearing

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    First hearing in Trump's classified documents case set for Tuesday in Florida

    06:20
  • UP NEXT

    As Inflation Falls to Lowest in 2+ Years, Dems Consider Making Child Tax Credit Permanent

    07:49

  • House GOP Adds Culture War Amendments To Defense Bill

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All