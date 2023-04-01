IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters reacts to Trump Indictment

  • Unprecedented: Trump's Indictment Shakes up American Politics

    Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

    Trump Continues in Race for the White House, Despite Indictment

  • Putin claims Russia is set to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

  • Catching up with Aunt Gloria on the latest Trump news

  • Reflecting on March For Our Lives' 5th Anniversary

  • Republican attacks on George Soros becoming a more prevalent anti semitic dog whistle

  • Fmr. Sec. Johnson on Stormy Daniels Grand Jury Delay: The Wheels of Justice grind slow

  • Reinventing our lives through everyday changes

  • Trump's 2024 support remains strong ahead of a possible indictment

  • The Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes and the Struggle to Confront Them

  • House lawmakers visit suspected insurrectionists at D.C. Jail

  • Meadows, Trump advisors and Former WH Aides ordered to testify in DOJ probe

  • A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

  • Kirby: [Putin] knows his military is underperforming... he's trying to shore up his domestic base

  • Kaine: There's no low [Trump] can't reach and every time you think he's bottomed out, he goes lower

  • DeSantis' culture war isolates Black children in Florida

  • MAGA Republicans rally around Trump ahead of possible indictment

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse, biggest since 2008

Jonathan Capehart

Far-right extremist groups grapple with Trump's indictment

05:17

NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny joins MSNBC's special coverage to discuss how far-right extremists are reacting to the news of Donald Trump's indictment, as well as what to expect from Trump's arraignment in Manhattan.April 1, 2023

