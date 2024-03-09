IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address
March 9, 202408:59

  • ‘Look what he’s doing. He’s dangerous’: Biden slams Trump over meeting with Orbán

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address

    08:59
  • UP NEXT

    EXCLUSIVE: Biden says he regrets calling migrant an 'illegal' during State of the Union speech

    00:53

  • Karine Jean-Pierre on Gaza ceasefire deal: 'This is a priority for the president'

    11:25

  • 'Complete capitulation': McConnell's departure could hand Trump control of Senate GOP

    08:27

  • Rep. Balint hammers GOP for failure to draft long-term spending deal

    06:35

  • NBC News projects Trump wins Idaho, Michigan, Missouri caucuses

    01:33

  • Asa Hutchinson will not support Trump if convicted, but doesn't rule out endorsement

    06:47

  • Inside Trump's plan for mass deportations: 'America is going to target people who are not white'

    10:14

  • Listen to Fani Willis' fiery testimony: 'You lied'

    07:03

  • Congress on winter break as vital aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance

    03:54

  • Rep. Garcia: GOP hardliners "don't want solutions" on border security, foreign aid

    06:28

  • Why Trump has 'no chance' of overturning the New York fraud trial ruling

    08:13

  • Top Senate Dem reacts to Trump’s alarming NATO Comments

    08:55

  • 'Journey for equality': California Gov. Newsom reflects on landmark move for marriage equality

    04:48

  • How African-Americans get left out of conversations about the American working class

    04:56

  •  "These men are cultural superheroes": Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays MLK Jr. in new anthology series

    07:42

  • NY Governor Kathy Hochul reacts to congressional inaction on the southern border

    07:05

  • Supreme Court to hear Trump 14th Amendment case this week

    04:25

  • 'Sad and pathetic': California governor slams MAGA conspiracies about Taylor Swift

    06:33

Jonathan Capehart

Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address

08:59

During an exclusive interview with Jonathan Capehart, President Biden discussed topics from his State of the Union address including a hot-mic moment with Secy. Blinken, calling a migrant "an illegal," and his optimism for a ceasefire in Gaza. March 9, 2024

  • ‘Look what he’s doing. He’s dangerous’: Biden slams Trump over meeting with Orbán

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address

    08:59
  • UP NEXT

    EXCLUSIVE: Biden says he regrets calling migrant an 'illegal' during State of the Union speech

    00:53

  • Karine Jean-Pierre on Gaza ceasefire deal: 'This is a priority for the president'

    11:25

  • 'Complete capitulation': McConnell's departure could hand Trump control of Senate GOP

    08:27

  • Rep. Balint hammers GOP for failure to draft long-term spending deal

    06:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All