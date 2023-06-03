IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  05:05

  04:30

Jonathan Capehart

Evidence against Trump builds as the Special Counsel wraps up the Mar-a-Lago investigation

04:30

MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Trump's legal trouble including the newly obtained audio recording of the former President discussing his possession of classified material relating to Iran.June 3, 2023

  04:30

  • UP NEXT

