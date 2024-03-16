IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
End Biden impeachment 'charade': White House counsel to Speaker Johnson
March 16, 202408:03
Jonathan Capehart

End Biden impeachment 'charade': White House counsel to Speaker Johnson

08:03

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the unprecedented letter White House Counsel Ed Siskel sent to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson urging him to "move on" from the Impeachment investigation into President Biden. Plus, Rep. Garcia explains why he voted no on a bill that could ban TikTok.March 16, 2024

