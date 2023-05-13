IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Donald Trump's Rough Week

Jonathan Capehart

Donald Trump's Rough Week

Neal Katyal, Rick Wilson and Sarah Kendzior join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the bad week for Donald Trump - ranging from the E. Jean Carroll civil trial verdict to possibly opening himself up to further legal problems during the CNN town hall, and losing Republican support for his 2024 presidential bid.May 13, 2023

    Donald Trump's Rough Week

