Donald Trump attempts to court voters of color in the Bronx

Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail and his latest stop: the south Bronx. On Thursday, the former president held a rally in the borough's Crotona Park and claimed that illegal immigration was hurting Black and Hispanic Americans. In another dubious attempt to court voters of color, Trump invited two rappers to join him onstage, both rappers are facing gang-related charges. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart discusses Trump's bizarre rally with his political panel.May 26, 2024