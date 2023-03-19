IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

DeSantis' culture war isolates Black children in Florida

05:26

DeSantis says he is fighting for kids "protection" and parents' "rights" with his bans on books and lessons related to critical race theory. Yet, in reality, his idea of reshaping Florida's education system is solely centered around how adults feel about what history lessons White children are exposed to in classrooms. So what about the other children?March 19, 2023

