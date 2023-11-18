IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now on Peacock: Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes on the final stop of the “Why Is This Happening?” tour

  • New Netflix biopic 'Rustin' puts a spotlight on civil rights icon Bayard Rustin

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Chaos erupts among Republicans on Capitol Hill

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Kirby: WH does not want to 'see a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel'

    06:23

  • U.S. lawmakers meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    05:59

  • Republicans Scramble After Another Election Flop

    07:38

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses homelessness crisis

    05:01

  • Senate Judiciary Committee plans to subpoena GOP megadonors over SCOTUS gifts

    08:02

  • Senator Tommy Tuberville's shameful military blockade

    09:02

  • WFP Chief makes urgent plea for humanitarian access to Gaza

    05:07

  • Officer Harry Dunn reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection in new book

    07:33

  • 15 Years After Pres. Obama's Historic Election

    07:15

  • Purlie Victorious makes triumphant return to Broadway

    06:49

  • Sunshine State Senate Showdown

    05:36

  • A family affair: Trump and oldest children to testify in NY civil fraud trial

    06:58

  •  A View From Inside the House: Mike Johnson's Speakership

    10:30

  • Sen. Kaine: 'This is who the Republican Party is now' on Mike Johnson's extremism

    07:43

  • Israeli airstrikes continue into the daytime in Gaza as northern border grows tense

    06:28

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04

  • Michael Cohen to testify at Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    04:33

  • House speaker forum set for Monday

    07:16

Jonathan Capehart

Chaos erupts among Republicans on Capitol Hill

06:02

Luke Broadwater and Kurt Bardella join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the dysfunction in the Republican party and the drama that unfolded on Capitol Hill this week.Nov. 18, 2023

  • New Netflix biopic 'Rustin' puts a spotlight on civil rights icon Bayard Rustin

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Chaos erupts among Republicans on Capitol Hill

    06:02
  • UP NEXT

    Kirby: WH does not want to 'see a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel'

    06:23

  • U.S. lawmakers meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    05:59

  • Republicans Scramble After Another Election Flop

    07:38

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses homelessness crisis

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All