    Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

Jonathan Capehart

Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

President and CEO of the Urban Libraries Council Brooks Rainwater sits down with Jonathan Capehart to discuss how right-wing activists are targeting libraries across America.March 11, 2023

    Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

