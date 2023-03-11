Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars

- Now Playing
Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars06:45
- UP NEXT
Manhattan DA signal criminal charges for Trump are likely04:22
How young people are navigating relationships post-Roe04:43
On The Run with Marianne Williamson06:37
Remembering Selma's 'Bloody Sunday' 58 years later10:18
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity03:57
Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas to face off in runoff election for Chicago mayor06:54
San Francisco Reparations Committee proposes $5M payout for Black residents08:11
One-on-One with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff07:44
Rep. Barbara Lee enters CA Senate race05:14
China considers sending Russia artillery and ammunition07:09
Special Counsel turns up the heat on Trump's inner circle08:56
NAACP Image Awards To Recognize Diverse Artists05:43
Jennifer McClellan makes history, exceeds expectations in Virginia election04:11
The battle for control of Wisconsin's Supreme Court06:05
The potential 2024 GOP presidential primary field is taking shape09:39
Kirby on China, '...there will be consequences should they add to Russia's military capabilities'06:23
Aunt Gloria makes her 'Saturday Show' debut04:58
Continuing The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.08:57
The Historical Significance of February 18th08:08
- Now Playing
Book bans, drag story hours put libraries in the center of the culture wars06:45
- UP NEXT
Manhattan DA signal criminal charges for Trump are likely04:22
How young people are navigating relationships post-Roe04:43
On The Run with Marianne Williamson06:37
Remembering Selma's 'Bloody Sunday' 58 years later10:18
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff condemns toxic masculinity03:57
Play All