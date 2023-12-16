IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    House GOP Authorizes Baseless Biden Impeachment Inquiry

    04:57

  • Rep. Balint: It's embarrassing to watch House Republicans

    04:47

  • 'Be bold': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shares his advice ahead of 2024

    06:00

  • There isn't any evidence of any wrong doing- Ian Sams, WH Spokesman on GOP Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:46

  • A new book celebrates Black Love

    07:24

  • Critics sound the alarm over the possibility of a second Trump term

    10:23

  • Gov. Whitman 'There isn't a Republican party, there's a cult around Trump'

    06:38

  • George Santos Expulsion is a Symptom of a Chaotic Congress

    03:58

  • Trump renews threat to repeal Obamacare

    06:03

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

    06:21

  • 'X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X' makes its long-awaited debut at The Metropolitan Opera

    08:19

  • Trump ramps up dangerous rhetoric on 2024 campaign trail

    11:13

  • 'George Santos should have resigned a long time ago' -Rep. Garcia on Rep. Santos

    06:45

  • New Netflix biopic 'Rustin' puts a spotlight on civil rights icon Bayard Rustin

    06:34

  • Chaos erupts among Republicans on Capitol Hill

    06:02

  • Kirby: WH does not want to 'see a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel'

    06:23

  • U.S. lawmakers meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    05:59

  • Republicans Scramble After Another Election Flop

    07:38

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses homelessness crisis

    05:01

Jonathan Capehart

Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash

08:02

Jonathan Capehart talks with executive producers Billy Porter and D.J. Gugenheim about their new documentary getting Oscar buzz called "American Santa," which focuses on the Black Santas bringing joy during the holiday season - and some of the challenges they face in doing so.Dec. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    House GOP Authorizes Baseless Biden Impeachment Inquiry

    04:57

  • Rep. Balint: It's embarrassing to watch House Republicans

    04:47

  • 'Be bold': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shares his advice ahead of 2024

    06:00

  • There isn't any evidence of any wrong doing- Ian Sams, WH Spokesman on GOP Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:46

  • A new book celebrates Black Love

    07:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All