Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash

- Now Playing
Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash08:02
- UP NEXT
House GOP Authorizes Baseless Biden Impeachment Inquiry04:57
Rep. Balint: It's embarrassing to watch House Republicans04:47
'Be bold': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shares his advice ahead of 202406:00
There isn't any evidence of any wrong doing- Ian Sams, WH Spokesman on GOP Biden impeachment inquiry06:46
A new book celebrates Black Love07:24
Critics sound the alarm over the possibility of a second Trump term10:23
Gov. Whitman 'There isn't a Republican party, there's a cult around Trump'06:38
George Santos Expulsion is a Symptom of a Chaotic Congress03:58
Trump renews threat to repeal Obamacare06:03
Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War06:21
'X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X' makes its long-awaited debut at The Metropolitan Opera08:19
Trump ramps up dangerous rhetoric on 2024 campaign trail11:13
'George Santos should have resigned a long time ago' -Rep. Garcia on Rep. Santos06:45
New Netflix biopic 'Rustin' puts a spotlight on civil rights icon Bayard Rustin06:34
Chaos erupts among Republicans on Capitol Hill06:02
Kirby: WH does not want to 'see a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel'06:23
U.S. lawmakers meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu05:59
Republicans Scramble After Another Election Flop07:38
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses homelessness crisis05:01
- Now Playing
Black Santas Spread Joy, Feel Racist Backlash08:02
- UP NEXT
House GOP Authorizes Baseless Biden Impeachment Inquiry04:57
Rep. Balint: It's embarrassing to watch House Republicans04:47
'Be bold': Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shares his advice ahead of 202406:00
There isn't any evidence of any wrong doing- Ian Sams, WH Spokesman on GOP Biden impeachment inquiry06:46
A new book celebrates Black Love07:24
Play All