Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election ‘We're going to be the deciding factor’: Kelley Robinson
May 12, 202405:10
    Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election 'We're going to be the deciding factor': Kelley Robinson

Jonathan Capehart

Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election ‘We're going to be the deciding factor’: Kelley Robinson

05:10

As we inch closer to November, presumptive nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in a close election. Kelley Robinson and Terrance Woodbury join Jonathan Capehart to discuss how two key voting blocs, Black and LGBTQ+ voters, could be the deciding factors in who wins the White House.May 12, 2024

    Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election 'We're going to be the deciding factor': Kelley Robinson

