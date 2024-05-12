Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election ‘We're going to be the deciding factor’: Kelley Robinson

As we inch closer to November, presumptive nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in a close election. Kelley Robinson and Terrance Woodbury join Jonathan Capehart to discuss how two key voting blocs, Black and LGBTQ+ voters, could be the deciding factors in who wins the White House.May 12, 2024