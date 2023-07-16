IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

Biden Touts "Bidenomics In Action" as Inflation Cools

06:16

The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 30-straight months of job gains and inflation at its lowest point in two years. Jonathan Capehart talks about the recovering economy with Chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein.July 16, 2023

