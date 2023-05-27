Biden reaches milestone in judicial appointments

- Now Playing
Biden reaches milestone in judicial appointments06:57
- UP NEXT
Republican Primary Field Expands as 2024 Approaches07:44
Rep. Ritchie Torres is "cautiously optimistic" about debt ceiling negotiations07:01
Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Challenges at Home and Abroad05:58
NYC Mayor Adams on Migrant Crisis 'This Isn't About Politics, It's About People'08:17
Taking on Sen. Josh Hawley's take on Manhood07:23
North Carolina Republicans override governor's veto of 12-week abortion ban06:34
2024 Race Heats Up as More Republicans Ready Campaigns07:17
DHS Sec. Mayorkas "It's a matter of security and it's a matter of humanity"08:28
Book Talk: More than "Just a Worm"05:15
Reflecting on one year since the Buffalo mass shooting07:18
New MLK Jr. biography sheds light on the civil rights leader06:24
The End of Title 4205:15
Donald Trump's Rough Week07:32
McCarthy's Dangerous Debt Ceiling Game03:07
Deputy Treasury Sec. Adeyemo "Default would be catastrophic for the United States"05:40
"America deserves better." Fred Guttenberg reacts to the outlet mall shooting in Texas08:28
EXCLUSIVE: John Legend talks new documentary 'Home/Free'10:57
As debt ceiling deadline looms, House Dems explore new option05:27
VP Harris and the 2024 campaign02:57
- Now Playing
Biden reaches milestone in judicial appointments06:57
- UP NEXT
Republican Primary Field Expands as 2024 Approaches07:44
Rep. Ritchie Torres is "cautiously optimistic" about debt ceiling negotiations07:01
Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Challenges at Home and Abroad05:58
NYC Mayor Adams on Migrant Crisis 'This Isn't About Politics, It's About People'08:17
Taking on Sen. Josh Hawley's take on Manhood07:23
Play All