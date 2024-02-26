IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Asa Hutchinson will not support Trump if convicted, but doesn't rule out endorsement
Feb. 26, 202406:47
Jonathan Capehart

Asa Hutchinson will not support Trump if convicted, but doesn't rule out endorsement

06:47

Fmr. Gov. of Arkansas and Fmr. Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Donald Trump's 20-point victory over Nikki Haley in the South Carolina Republican primary and what's next for both campaigns. Plus, Hutchinson responds to whether he will support Trump if he captures the GOP nomination.Feb. 26, 2024

