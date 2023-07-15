IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jonathan Capehart

As Inflation Falls to Lowest in 2+ Years, Dems Consider Making Child Tax Credit Permanent

07:49

Rep. Suzan DelBene joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the move to expand the child tax credit program that lifted millions of children out of poverty now that inflation is down and wages are on the way upJuly 15, 2023

Play All