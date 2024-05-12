IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Another Wild Week in American politics
May 12, 202407:45

  • Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election ‘We're going to be the deciding factor’: Kelley Robinson

    Another Wild Week in American politics

    Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 5

  • 'This is Gov. Kristi Noem trying to justify puppycide': Panel reacts to Trump's VP hopefuls

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Donald Trump is a pure racist'

  • Donald Trump shows his true colors in a Time Magazine profile

  • Why Hope Hicks' testimony could be 'devastating' to Trump

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: April 28

  • President Biden shows off his comedy skills at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

  • Inside Trump's first criminal trial: Jury is 'all business'

  •  Idaho abortion case in front of SCOTUS is 'quite shocking'

  • Why Trump's hush money judge is holding off on a gag order ruling

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: April 21

  • Why the hush money case against Trump is 'extraordinarily strong'

  • Fmr. Top NATO official pens letter to Biden warning of threats from authoritarian powers

  • The legacy of the Columbine shooting 25 years later

  • 'Let the chips fall where they may': Speaker Johnson on threats of a possible ouster

  • Top Dems disagree on whether to save Johnson's Speakership

  • Meet the far-right extremist plotting Trump's second term

  • Deaths of humanitarian aid workers in Gaza 'unacceptable': Rep. Dean

It's been a wild week in American politics and the 2024 presidential election. With help from Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson survives Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's epic failed attempt to oust him. Nikki Haley won't commit to endorsing Donald Trump, yet. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his doctors believe a parasitic worm ate part of his brain. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart digs into all of that, with his political panel.May 12, 2024

