Another Wild Week in American politics

It's been a wild week in American politics and the 2024 presidential election. With help from Democrats, House Speaker Mike Johnson survives Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's epic failed attempt to oust him. Nikki Haley won't commit to endorsing Donald Trump, yet. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says his doctors believe a parasitic worm ate part of his brain. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart digs into all of that, with his political panel.May 12, 2024