IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    An NBA star and his mother create a new app to help foster youth sports

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    From humble beginnings to Ivy League President

    06:09

  • Mississippi set to elect its first LGBTQ legislator

    03:46

  • 'Aunt Gloria' discusses latest headlines

    05:37

  • Labor Strife Grows Ahead of Labor Day

    06:27

  • Despite Indictments, Trump Still Leads GOP Polls Ahead of GA Trial

    09:34

  • Some Republicans seek retribution for Trump prosecutions

    09:12

  • 'Let's check the board': Content creator shares inspiration on viral videos

    05:55

  • VP Harris' Role in 2024 campaign

    07:44

  • Hawaii Wildfires Death Toll Climbs to 93

    07:20

  • The President touts "Bidenomics" as administration tries to sell economic message

    06:50

  • Hawaii governor addresses sirens failure and 'grim' aftermath of Maui wildfire

    07:09

  • New film to tell story of Civil Rights hero Bayard Rustin

    05:02

  •  Inside the campaign to turn Justice Clarence Thomas into a 'cultural icon'

    05:46

  • Spotlight on Michigan

    05:07

  • Reflecting on 58 years since the signing of the Voting Rights Act

    08:22

  • O'Shae Sibley and LGBTQ Rights

    06:16

  • GOP reacts to latest Trump Indictment

    07:26

  • Trump's legal team pushes "freedom of speech" defense

    06:06

  • Congressional Black Caucus Chair: 'Black people are under attack'

    08:45

Jonathan Capehart

An NBA star and his mother create a new app to help foster youth sports

06:40

Dynamic duo, Orlando Magic player Cole Anthony and his mother Crystal McCrary McGuire co-founded GameUp. It's a new app to help parents and their kids navigate how to get into basketball programs.Sept. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    An NBA star and his mother create a new app to help foster youth sports

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    From humble beginnings to Ivy League President

    06:09

  • Mississippi set to elect its first LGBTQ legislator

    03:46

  • 'Aunt Gloria' discusses latest headlines

    05:37

  • Labor Strife Grows Ahead of Labor Day

    06:27

  • Despite Indictments, Trump Still Leads GOP Polls Ahead of GA Trial

    09:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All