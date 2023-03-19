IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

Jonathan Capehart

A new documentary short explores the recall of Judge Aaron Persky

The new documentary short by MSNBC Films "The Recall: Reframed" looks at the recall election of California Judge Aaron Persky, who faced nationwide backlash after handing down a lenient sentence to Stanford swimmer Brock Turner. Filmmaker Rebecca Richman Cohen joins The Sunday Show to discuss what inspired her to explore the complicated effect the recall election had on sentencing across California.March 19, 2023

