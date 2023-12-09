IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A new book celebrates Black Love

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Critics sound the alarm over the possibility of a second Trump term

    10:23

  • Gov. Whitman 'There isn't a Republican party, there's a cult around Trump'

    06:38

  • George Santos Expulsion is a Symptom of a Chaotic Congress

    03:58

  • Trump renews threat to repeal Obamacare

    06:03

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

    06:21

  • 'X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X' makes its long-awaited debut at The Metropolitan Opera

    08:19

  • Trump ramps up dangerous rhetoric on 2024 campaign trail

    11:13

  • 'George Santos should have resigned a long time ago' -Rep. Garcia on Rep. Santos

    06:45

  • New Netflix biopic 'Rustin' puts a spotlight on civil rights icon Bayard Rustin

    06:34

  • Chaos erupts among Republicans on Capitol Hill

    06:02

  • Kirby: WH does not want to 'see a reoccupation of Gaza by Israel'

    06:23

  • U.S. lawmakers meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    05:59

  • Republicans Scramble After Another Election Flop

    07:38

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses homelessness crisis

    05:01

  • Senate Judiciary Committee plans to subpoena GOP megadonors over SCOTUS gifts

    08:02

  • Senator Tommy Tuberville's shameful military blockade

    09:02

  • WFP Chief makes urgent plea for humanitarian access to Gaza

    05:07

  • Officer Harry Dunn reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection in new book

    07:33

  • 15 Years After Pres. Obama's Historic Election

    07:15

Jonathan Capehart

A new book celebrates Black Love

07:24

"Black Love Letters" features a collection of powerful, heartfelt letters from influential Black writers, creators and thinkers dedicated to the people, places, and events that have played a major role in shaping who they are. Co-editors Natalie Johnson and Cole Brown join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the inspiration behind the project.Dec. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    A new book celebrates Black Love

    07:24
  • UP NEXT

    Critics sound the alarm over the possibility of a second Trump term

    10:23

  • Gov. Whitman 'There isn't a Republican party, there's a cult around Trump'

    06:38

  • George Santos Expulsion is a Symptom of a Chaotic Congress

    03:58

  • Trump renews threat to repeal Obamacare

    06:03

  • Biden Navigates Divisions Over Israel-Hamas War

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All