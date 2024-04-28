IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why Trump's hush money judge is holding off on a gag order ruling
April 28, 202406:58

Jonathan Capehart

Why Trump's hush money judge is holding off on a gag order ruling

06:58

Donald Trump has allegedly violated the gag order in his New York criminal trial more than a dozen times. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti shares how the judge may be delaying any penalties for Trump to leave the threat "hanging over" his lawyers so they rein in their client.April 28, 2024

