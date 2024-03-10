IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Trump's going to have us in WWIII' Aunt Gloria's thoughts on the 2024 presidential race
March 10, 202403:36
Jonathan Capehart

'Trump's going to have us in WWIII' Aunt Gloria's thoughts on the 2024 presidential race

03:36

Jonathan Capehart's Aunt Gloria stops by the Sunday Show to talk about the latest political headlines, including what she expects to come in the presidential election. And she reacts to President Biden asking how she's been.March 10, 2024

