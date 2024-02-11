IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
 "These men are cultural superheroes": Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays MLK Jr. in new anthology series

07:42

Actors Kelvin Harrison, Jr. and Aaron Pierre join Jonathan Capehart to talk about the newest installment of the National Geographic anthology series, titled "Genius: MLK/X," which chronicles the lives of civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.Feb. 11, 2024

