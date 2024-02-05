IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court to hear Trump 14th Amendment case this week

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    'Sad and pathetic': California governor slams MAGA conspiracies about Taylor Swift

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Another hypocritical act' Rep. Jayapal slams Speaker Johnson for pushing standalone Israel aid bill

    05:54

  • 'Same menu with a different waiter': Rep. Jayapal on Republican chaos in Congress

    05:39

  • Senators unveil $118 billion bipartisan border security bill

    03:41

  • Why the U.S. is attacking sites in Yemen

    06:54

  • U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

    05:31

  • Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"

    02:06

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump

    03:10

  • "Chaos Caucus in Action": GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump

    06:04

  • Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill

    07:33

  • Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright meets his MSNBC doppelganger

    06:51

  • 'We're back where we started': Sen. Klobuchar responds to DeSantis dropping out

    07:03

  • 'Doomed from the beginning': Why the DeSantis campaign failed

    07:02

  • RPT: The consensus at Davos: Trump will return to the White House

    06:27

  • McKay Coppins: Why you should consider attending one of Donald Trump's rallies

    05:57

  • 'Freedom Caucus doesn't understand they have a majority in name only'

    06:28

  • 'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

    04:40

  • Dr. Clarence Jones: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would call Donald Trump a 'moral fraud'

    06:13

  • GOP fight over budget negotiations is 'the same old chaos' -House Minority Whip Katherine Clark

    06:32

Jonathan Capehart

'Sad and pathetic': California governor slams MAGA conspiracies about Taylor Swift

06:33

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's "in awe" of pop star Taylor Swift and appreciates her outreach to voters. "The Republicans that are looking down and past Taylor Swift do so at their own peril," Newsom tells Jonathan Capehart.Feb. 5, 2024

  • Supreme Court to hear Trump 14th Amendment case this week

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    'Sad and pathetic': California governor slams MAGA conspiracies about Taylor Swift

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Another hypocritical act' Rep. Jayapal slams Speaker Johnson for pushing standalone Israel aid bill

    05:54

  • 'Same menu with a different waiter': Rep. Jayapal on Republican chaos in Congress

    05:39

  • Senators unveil $118 billion bipartisan border security bill

    03:41

  • Why the U.S. is attacking sites in Yemen

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All