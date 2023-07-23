Rep. Schiff on Trump's Potential Third Indictment

Georgia Prosecutors Could Bring Charges in Election Probe as Soon as July 3109:37
Rep. Schiff on Trump's Potential Third Indictment09:15
Trump still tops GOP Field Despite Legal Woes05:39
Rep. Crockett on the GOP backing Trump: "Its animal house, instead of being the people's house"06:33
Republican lawmakers spark outrage with comments on race07:38
Biden Touts 'Bidenomics In Action' as Inflation Cools06:16
Republicans grill FBI Director During House Hearing07:59
First hearing in Trump's classified documents case set for Tuesday in Florida06:20
As Inflation Falls to Lowest in 2+ Years, Dems Consider Making Child Tax Credit Permanent07:49
House GOP Adds Culture War Amendments To Defense Bill07:31
Judge dismisses Tulsa reparations case as California reparations task force unveils final report08:45
President Biden to Attend NATO Summit Amid Cluster Bomb Controversy09:16
New book looks at the cycles of racial progress and white backlash06:59
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses her historic Senate run05:42
Donald Trump increases lead over other GOP hopefuls; raises $35M in 2nd Qtr06:44
Catching up with author and birder Christian Cooper06:45
Capitol Hill reacts to Supreme Court rulings05:20
Reactions to SCOTUS' major blow to LGBTQ rights06:26
How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?06:34
The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities07:58
Trump still tops GOP Field Despite Legal Woes05:39
Rep. Crockett on the GOP backing Trump: "Its animal house, instead of being the people's house"06:33
Republican lawmakers spark outrage with comments on race07:38
Biden Touts 'Bidenomics In Action' as Inflation Cools06:16
