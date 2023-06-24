IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    “Prigozhin is making progress…” Evelyn Farkas on the armed rebellion underway in Russia

    04:48
Jonathan Capehart

“Prigozhin is making progress…” Evelyn Farkas on the armed rebellion underway in Russia

04:48

Evelyn Farkas joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the rebellion that the Russian President is calling a “stab in the back”. June 24, 2023

