     Inside the campaign to turn Justice Clarence Thomas into a "cultural icon"

Jonathan Capehart

 Inside the campaign to turn Justice Clarence Thomas into a "cultural icon"

05:46

Slate's Dahlia Lithwick joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest ProPublica reporting exposing new revelations about the gifts and travel given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.Aug. 12, 2023

     Inside the campaign to turn Justice Clarence Thomas into a "cultural icon"

