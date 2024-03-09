‘He knew what I meant by it’: Biden explains hot mic moment showing frustration with Netanyahu

During an exclusive interview following his State of the Union address, President Biden speaks to Jonathan Capehart about the moment captured on hot mic after the State of the Union address where Biden mentioned having a “come to Jesus” meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying “What I meant was, this is an expression used in the southern part of my state, meaning a serious meeting. And it was -- I've known Bibi for 50 years and he knew what I meant by it.” Biden also addressed Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying that Netanyahu is “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” by disregarding all of the “innocent lives being lost” in Gaza.March 9, 2024