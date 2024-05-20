IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy
May 20, 202405:52
    'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

Democratic Rep. Becca Balint joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Speaker Mike Johnson's pilgrimage to New York in support of Donald Trump at his hush money trial. Plus, they discuss the threat Speaker Johnson and his far-right agenda pose to American democracy.May 20, 2024

    'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

