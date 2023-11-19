IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jonathan Capehart

"George Santos should have resigned a long time ago" -Rep. Garcia on Rep. Santos

06:45

Rep. Robert Garcia, one of the first to call for Rep. George Santos to be expelled from congress, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the damning House Ethics Committee report that accuses the controversial congressman of using campaign funds for his own personal purposes, and the likelihood of him being expelled from the House.Nov. 19, 2023

