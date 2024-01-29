IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"

    02:06

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    "Chaos Caucus in Action" GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill

    07:33

  • Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright meets his MSNBC doppelganger

    06:51

  • 'We're back where we started': Sen. Klobuchar responds to DeSantis dropping out

    07:03

  • 'Doomed from the beginning': Why the DeSantis campaign failed

    07:02

  • RPT: The consensus at Davos: Trump will return to the White House

    06:27

  • McKay Coppins: Why you should consider attending one of Donald Trump's rallies

    05:57

  • 'Freedom Caucus doesn't understand they have a majority in name only'

    06:28

  • 'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

    04:40

  • Dr. Clarence Jones: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would call Donald Trump a 'moral fraud'

    06:13

  • GOP fight over budget negotiations is 'the same old chaos' -House Minority Whip Katherine Clark

    06:32

  • Houthi forces in Yemen vow to respond to U.S. airstrikes

    05:46

  • Rep. Clarke on Mayorkas impeachment threat: 'This is all about political theater'

    07:02

  • Congressional leaders agree to deal to extend government funding deadlines

    04:33

  • The Urgent Fight for Democracy

    06:17

  • Israel-Hamas War Reaches 3 Month Mark

    07:22

  • Fmr. Capitol Police Officer announces run for Congress

    07:29

  • Fmr. DC Police Officer reflects on third anniversary of Jan. 6

    11:37

Jonathan Capehart

"Chaos Caucus in Action" GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump

06:04

Rep. Maxine Waters, Basil Smikle, and Charlie Sykes join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the breaking news that a deal has been reached on the Senate bipartisan border bill and Donald Trump's efforts to tank it. Plus, House Republicans unveiled two impeachment articles against Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.Jan. 29, 2024

  • Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"

    02:06

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    "Chaos Caucus in Action" GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill

    07:33

  • Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright meets his MSNBC doppelganger

    06:51

  • 'We're back where we started': Sen. Klobuchar responds to DeSantis dropping out

    07:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All