    'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

Jonathan Capehart

'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

McKay Coppins, writer for The Atlantic, joins MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss his recent article "You Should Go to a Trump Rally."Jan. 21, 2024

