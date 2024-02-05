IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court to hear Trump 14th Amendment case this week

    04:25

  • 'Sad and pathetic': California governor slams MAGA conspiracies about Taylor Swift

    06:33
    'Another hypocritical act' Rep. Jayapal slams Speaker Johnson for pushing standalone Israel aid bill

    05:54
    'Same menu with a different waiter': Rep. Jayapal on Republican chaos in Congress

    05:39

  • Senators unveil $118 billion bipartisan border security bill

    03:41

  • Why the U.S. is attacking sites in Yemen

    06:54

  • U.S.-led coalition strikes Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

    05:31

  • Rep. Waters on Biden losing support with Black voters: "I don't buy it"

    02:06

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: Mayorkas impeachment inquiry all comes back to Trump

    03:10

  • "Chaos Caucus in Action": GOP split over tanking border deal for Trump

    06:04

  • Donald Trump's hold on GOP from campaign trail to Capitol Hill

    07:33

  • Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright meets his MSNBC doppelganger

    06:51

  • 'We're back where we started': Sen. Klobuchar responds to DeSantis dropping out

    07:03

  • 'Doomed from the beginning': Why the DeSantis campaign failed

    07:02

  • RPT: The consensus at Davos: Trump will return to the White House

    06:27

  • McKay Coppins: Why you should consider attending one of Donald Trump's rallies

    05:57

  • 'Freedom Caucus doesn't understand they have a majority in name only'

    06:28

  • 'Basic civic hygiene': Writer makes case for why you should go to a Trump rally

    04:40

  • Dr. Clarence Jones: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would call Donald Trump a 'moral fraud'

    06:13

  • GOP fight over budget negotiations is 'the same old chaos' -House Minority Whip Katherine Clark

    06:32

Jonathan Capehart

'Another hypocritical act' Rep. Jayapal slams Speaker Johnson for pushing standalone Israel aid bill

05:54

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson's attempt to push a vote on a standalone Israel aid bill and his refusal to consider the new Senate bipartisan border deal.Feb. 5, 2024

