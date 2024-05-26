IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'A lot of MAGA in the room': Rep. Crockett slams Supreme Court
May 26, 202406:42

  • Donald Trump attempts to court voters of color in the Bronx

    09:41
  • Now Playing

    'A lot of MAGA in the room': Rep. Crockett slams Supreme Court

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 19

    21:16

  • 'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

    05:52

  • Search efforts underway after crash landing of helicopter carrying Iranian president

    03:17

  • President Biden agrees to debate Donald Trump twice before the election

    07:06

  • Justice Alito's upside-down flag sparks another SCOTUS ethics scandal

    08:16

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 12

    22:41

  • How Michael Cohen could be 'taken apart' on the witness stand

    05:27

  • Trump's election denialism is a 'dagger at the heart of American democracy'

    04:15

  • Black and LGBTQ voters key in 2024 election ‘We're going to be the deciding factor’: Kelley Robinson

    05:10

  • Another Wild Week in American politics

    07:45

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 5

    26:53

  • 'This is Gov. Kristi Noem trying to justify puppycide': Panel reacts to Trump's VP hopefuls

    06:47

  • Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Donald Trump is a pure racist'

    06:32

  • Donald Trump shows his true colors in a Time Magazine profile

    06:07

  • Why Hope Hicks' testimony could be 'devastating' to Trump

    07:23

  • Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: April 28

    29:19

  • President Biden shows off his comedy skills at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

    06:05

  • Inside Trump's first criminal trial: Jury is 'all business'

    05:12

Jonathan Capehart

'A lot of MAGA in the room': Rep. Crockett slams Supreme Court

06:42

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas makes the case for Supreme Court reform as Justice Alito's flags controversy creates another ethical crisis for the high court.May 26, 2024

  • Donald Trump attempts to court voters of color in the Bronx

    09:41
  • Now Playing

    'A lot of MAGA in the room': Rep. Crockett slams Supreme Court

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: May 19

    21:16

  • 'He is dangerous': Rep. Balint on the Trumpian threat Speaker Johnson poses to democracy

    05:52

  • Search efforts underway after crash landing of helicopter carrying Iranian president

    03:17

  • President Biden agrees to debate Donald Trump twice before the election

    07:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All