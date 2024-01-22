IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside with Jen Psaki

Will former Ron DeSantis supporters in New Hampshire turn to Trump — or Nikki Haley?

04:52

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his 2024 campaign Sunday and endorsed Donald Trump. MSNBC's Jen Psaki is joined by NBC News Correspondents Ali Vitali and Dasha Burns and NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray to discuss what happens next for Desantis' supporters.Jan. 22, 2024

