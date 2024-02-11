WATCH: Archival footage of Tucker Carlson reveals what he really thinks about Putin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow

    04:39

  • ‘Preposterous’: Trump’s ridiculous response in 14th Amendment case

    09:54

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17

  • 'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

    07:26

  • 'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 2024

    09:40

  • 'Are you all okay?': MAGA meltdown over Taylor Swift says a lot about GOP

    05:00

  • 'Unwell' Trump 'can't control himself': George Conway on E. Jean Carroll $83.3M verdict

    05:44

  • 'Unhinged' and 'confused': Psaki explains why Haley's Trump attacks help Biden

    04:21

  • Psaki reveals why Trump can't call E. Jean Carroll verdict political

    03:46

  • 'Remarkable': Weissmann on Trump trial reminding him of Genovese mob boss moment

    06:03

  • Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'

    03:43

  • 'Are we just coronating Trump?’: Gov. Sununu on why he’s betting on Nikki Haley

    08:50

  • Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks

    07:55

  • Republicans unable to overcome constituents' Trump devotion fall in line

    09:44

  • ‘Quite the get out the vote strategy’: Trump spends day before primary attacking E. Jean Carroll

    10:27

  • Mass demonstrations send clear message to far-right 'tyranny of the minority'

    02:00

  • 'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters

    09:13

  • Will former Ron DeSantis supporters in New Hampshire turn to Trump — or Nikki Haley?

    04:52

  • Weissmann: Trump won’t ‘win in the courts,’ so he’s making election a ‘referendum on his legal woes’

    05:54

Inside with Jen Psaki

WATCH: Archival footage of Tucker Carlson reveals what he really thinks about Putin

02:38

A trip through the archives reveals Tucker Carlson was a Russia skeptic long before he was a Vladimir Putin apologist. Feb. 11, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow

    04:39

  • ‘Preposterous’: Trump’s ridiculous response in 14th Amendment case

    09:54

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17

  • 'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

    07:26

  • 'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 2024

    09:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All