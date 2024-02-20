IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'sees Putin’s playbook’: Psaki on why we’re seeing a preview of a second Trump term in Russia
Feb. 20, 202404:03
Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump 'sees Putin’s playbook’: Psaki on why we’re seeing a preview of a second Trump term in Russia

04:03

Jen Psaki discusses the parallels between what's playing out in Russia right now and what's at stake if Donald Trump wins a second term. Psaki explains, "Donald Trump is being exposed in much the same way that Alexei Navalny exposed Vladmir Putin... We don’t have to wonder what Trump’s America in a second term would look like. We are watching a preview of it right now in Russia." Feb. 20, 2024

