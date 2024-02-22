IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump properties could be seized if he doesn’t pay up, New York AG says
Feb. 22, 202407:06

  • 'Pay up:' Marjorie Taylor Greene loses Supreme Court bid to overturn $100k in mask fines

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    Trump properties could be seized if he doesn’t pay up, New York AG says

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Embarrassing': Republicans scramble after arrest of 'star witness' in Biden probe

    06:04

  • Nikki Haley: ‘I feel no need to kiss the ring’ of Trump

    07:20

  • House GOP duped by ‘Russian disinformation propaganda,’ Raskin says

    06:06

  • GOP's indicted Hunter Biden 'informant' admits Russian intel ties, DOJ says

    05:33

  • Trump 'sees Putin’s playbook’: Psaki on why we’re seeing a preview of a second Trump term in Russia

    04:03

  • 'I think it’s probably financial': Speaker Pelosi wonders what Putin has on Trump

    08:16

  • 'We’re watching': E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says Trump clearly 'cannot control himself'

    06:22

  • Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview

    33:23

  • 'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud

    04:23

  • 'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement

    04:09

  • 'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal

    06:56

  • ‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity

    05:24

  • Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

    07:42

  • 'Hackery by Mr. Hur': Rep. Schiff on special counsel's 'horribly inappropriate' report on Biden

    07:39

  • Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow

    04:39

  • ‘Preposterous’: Trump’s ridiculous response in 14th Amendment case

    09:54

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17

Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump properties could be seized if he doesn’t pay up, New York AG says

07:06

“If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” says New York Attorney General Letitia James on the Trump civil fraud judgement. Neal Katyal joins to discuss. Feb. 22, 2024

  • 'Pay up:' Marjorie Taylor Greene loses Supreme Court bid to overturn $100k in mask fines

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    Trump properties could be seized if he doesn’t pay up, New York AG says

    07:06
  • UP NEXT

    'Embarrassing': Republicans scramble after arrest of 'star witness' in Biden probe

    06:04

  • Nikki Haley: ‘I feel no need to kiss the ring’ of Trump

    07:20

  • House GOP duped by ‘Russian disinformation propaganda,’ Raskin says

    06:06

  • GOP's indicted Hunter Biden 'informant' admits Russian intel ties, DOJ says

    05:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All