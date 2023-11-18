IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump, Johnson duo is the 'authoritarian meets zealot buddy movie' that no one needs

05:23

“It doesn't matter that Donald Trump sees this through the prism of self-preservation, and Mike Johnson I guess sees it as his biblical calling. Their goals are the same," says Jen Psaki. "It all has the makings of basically an authoritarian meets zealot buddy movie that really no one needs in this country.” Nov. 18, 2023

