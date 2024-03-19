IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump faces ‘existential crisis’: Voting rights attorney on why Trump ‘would do anything’ in 2024
March 19, 202405:18
    Trump faces 'existential crisis': Voting rights attorney on why Trump 'would do anything' in 2024

Inside with Jen Psaki

Trump faces ‘existential crisis’: Voting rights attorney on why Trump ‘would do anything’ in 2024

05:18

Voting rights attorney Marc Elias joins Jen Psaki to discuss the newly elected Chair of the Republican National Committee, election denier Michael Whatley. Elias and Psaki also discuss the Republican Party's increasing attacks on ballot access ahead of the election in November and Donald Trump continuing to push election lies. March 19, 2024

