IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special counsel Jack Smith files new brief urging Supreme Court to reject Trump’s claim of immunity
April 9, 202408:46
  • Now Playing

    Special counsel Jack Smith files new brief urging Supreme Court to reject Trump’s claim of immunity

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    Neal Katyal reveals why he 'strongly suspects' Trump will be convicted in hush money case

    07:10

  • 'Laughable': Weissmann on Trump's last-ditch effort to remove hush money judge as trial looms

    06:10

  • 'Greatest con out there': Stephanie Ruhle slams Trump Media as stock plummets

    06:46

  • Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

    07:27

  • Judge Merchan expands Trump's N.Y. gag order after the former president repeatedly attacks Merchan’s daughter online

    10:09

  • 'A fool': Michael Cohen sounds alarm on national security threat of Trump's cash crunch

    04:32

  • 'He should be worried': Michael Cohen reveals what Trump should fear most in hush money trial 

    08:24

  • Trump 'extremely frightened' about truth coming out, says fmr. White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson

    05:40

  • ‘Don Porrleone!' Neal Katyal takes sledgehammer to Trump amid $464 million scramble

    07:07

  • Trump faces ‘existential crisis’: Voting rights attorney on why Trump ‘would do anything’ in 2024

    05:18

  • Trump’s giving his supporters ‘marching orders’: Fmr. Trump aide reacts to his ‘bloodbath’ comments

    06:46

  • 'This is who Trump is': Biden campaign's first on-camera reaction to 'bloodbath' comments

    06:44

  • ‘Something seemed off’: Reporter reveals truth about Sen. Britt’s disastrous SOTU response

    04:39

  • 'Passing strange': Rep. Goldman questions Robert Hur's DOJ resignation day before testimony

    05:58

  • ‘Gotta be stupid or crazy’: Rep. Schiff’s warning on Trump’s latest E. Jean Carroll attack

    08:38

  • John Kerry's 'Exit Interview': If you 'lose the truth', you've 'lost democracy'

    07:33

  • 'She gave it her best': Jordan Klepper reacts to Katie Britt's disastrous SOTU response

    06:01

  • He's running as an 'outlaw': Weissmann on Trump's mounting legal bills and the stakes in 2024 

    06:46

  • 'The guy you want with nuclear codes?': Psaki shows extent of Trump’s verbal blunders

    05:07

Inside with Jen Psaki

Special counsel Jack Smith files new brief urging Supreme Court to reject Trump’s claim of immunity

08:46

Special counsel Jack Smith has filed a new brief urging the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's claim of immunity in his 2020 federal election interference case. MSNBC Legal Correspondent Lisa Rubin and civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill join Jen Psaki to discuss. April 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Special counsel Jack Smith files new brief urging Supreme Court to reject Trump’s claim of immunity

    08:46
  • UP NEXT

    Neal Katyal reveals why he 'strongly suspects' Trump will be convicted in hush money case

    07:10

  • 'Laughable': Weissmann on Trump's last-ditch effort to remove hush money judge as trial looms

    06:10

  • 'Greatest con out there': Stephanie Ruhle slams Trump Media as stock plummets

    06:46

  • Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

    07:27

  • Judge Merchan expands Trump's N.Y. gag order after the former president repeatedly attacks Merchan’s daughter online

    10:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All