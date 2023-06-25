IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Dobbs anniversary, SCOTUS, House GOP and Donald Trump

Inside with Jen Psaki

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Dobbs anniversary, SCOTUS, House GOP and Donald Trump

20:40

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins Jen Psaki for an exclusive interview. She discussed the Dobbs anniversary, weighed in on the House GOP, the Department of Justice's investigation into January 6th, and Trump's federal indictment. She also endorsed SCOTUS term limits for the first time ever. June 25, 2023

