  • Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages

    07:14

  • "All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister

    07:37

  • Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

    08:54

  • Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

    05:52

  • Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war

    03:47
    Senator Murphy: President Biden's trip to Israel will 'send incredibly strong signal to Hamas'

    08:28
    Biden called on to stress Israel must defend itself 'within confines of international law'

    09:49

  • ‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'

    10:10

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

  • Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack 

    04:10

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22

  • Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report

    00:21

  • Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

    01:41

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    00:55

  • Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

    03:32

Inside with Jen Psaki

Senator Murphy: President Biden's trip to Israel will 'send incredibly strong signal to Hamas'

08:28

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Jen Psaki to discuss President Biden's upcoming trip to Israel, how the United States can provide humanitarian aid to Israel and U.S. troops being told to prepare for possible deployment in response to Israel-Hamas war. Oct. 17, 2023

