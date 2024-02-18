Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview

Senator Laphonza Butler joins Jen Psaki for her first major sit-down interview. They discuss her experience serving as only the third Black women in the U.S. Senate and the barriers that Black women face in politics. Senator Butler talks about the community of HBCUs, her commitment to serving younger generations, finding common ground across the aisle, and why she is not closing the door on running for office in the future. Feb. 18, 2024