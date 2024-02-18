IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview
Feb. 18, 202433:23
  • Now Playing

    Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview

    33:23
  • UP NEXT

    'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud

    04:23

  • 'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement

    04:09

  • 'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal

    06:56

  • ‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity

    05:24

  • Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

    07:42

  • 'Hackery by Mr. Hur': Rep. Schiff on special counsel's 'horribly inappropriate' report on Biden

    07:39

  • Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow

    04:39

  • ‘Preposterous’: Trump’s ridiculous response in 14th Amendment case

    09:54

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17

  • 'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

    07:26

  • 'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 2024

    09:40

  • 'Are you all okay?': MAGA meltdown over Taylor Swift says a lot about GOP

    05:00

  • 'Unwell' Trump 'can't control himself': George Conway on E. Jean Carroll $83.3M verdict

    05:44

  • 'Unhinged' and 'confused': Psaki explains why Haley's Trump attacks help Biden

    04:21

  • Psaki reveals why Trump can't call E. Jean Carroll verdict political

    03:46

  • 'Remarkable': Weissmann on Trump trial reminding him of Genovese mob boss moment

    06:03

  • Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'

    03:43

  • 'Are we just coronating Trump?’: Gov. Sununu on why he’s betting on Nikki Haley

    08:50

Inside with Jen Psaki

Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview

33:23

Senator Laphonza Butler joins Jen Psaki for her first major sit-down interview. They discuss her experience serving as only the third Black women in the U.S. Senate and the barriers that Black women face in politics. Senator Butler talks about the community of HBCUs, her commitment to serving younger generations, finding common ground across the aisle, and why she is not closing the door on running for office in the future. Feb. 18, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Senator Laphonza Butler sits down with Jen Psaki for her first major interview

    33:23
  • UP NEXT

    'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud

    04:23

  • 'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement

    04:09

  • 'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal

    06:56

  • ‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity

    05:24

  • Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

    07:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All