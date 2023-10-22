IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock on Trump's Georgia case: 'I believe nobody is above the law. Nobody.'

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    'Continuous flow' of aid into Gaza to begin Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East says

    08:21

  • Senator Murphy: President Biden's trip to Israel will 'send incredibly strong signal to Hamas'

    08:28

  • Chris Christie blasts Trump’s ‘awful temperament’, says 'he will' violate gag order

    06:34

  • 'How many babies were born today in Gaza?' Palestinian-American doctor asks viewers to imagine what kind of life they'll have.

    10:17

  • 'I pray every night and every morning for his return': Mother of man believed to be Hamas hostage speaks out

    05:21

  • Jake Sullivan: U.S. 'working through third countries' for release of hostages held by Hamas

    10:57

  • American with family in Gaza decries lack of media visibility in crisis

    07:07

  • Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palestinians are 'intertwined'

    04:47

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind civilian massacres

    02:58

  • 'Incomprehensible and horrific': American with family kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    07:07

  • 'This is no time for games': Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville's blockade impacting Israel aid

    03:58

  • John Kirby: 'New tranche of material going to Israel as we speak'

    08:39

  • ‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for family kidnapped by Hamas

    06:47

  • U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

    01:42

  • Former CIA director: Surprise attack 'raises questions' about whether Israel intelligence may have been 'compromised'

    04:46

  • Jerusalem Post EIC says paper affected by 'sustained' cyberattacks amid conflict

    04:53

  • 'The walls are closing in': Fmr. Manhattan DA on Trump's mounting legal woes

    09:23

  • 'Mob boss down in Mar-a-Lago': Rep. Goldman blasts Trump's hold on GOP

    06:27

  • 'Lifelong pattern' of disrespect: Buttigieg slams Trump on Milley comments

    07:24

Inside with Jen Psaki

Sen. Warnock on Trump's Georgia case: 'I believe nobody is above the law. Nobody.'

05:49

Senator Raphael Warnock joins Jen Psaki to discuss the impact of the Israel-Hamas war both in the United States and across the world. Psaki and Sen. Warnock also discuss the Fulton County election case and whether Senator Warnock believes that Trump should serve jail time if he is convicted.   Oct. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock on Trump's Georgia case: 'I believe nobody is above the law. Nobody.'

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    'Continuous flow' of aid into Gaza to begin Monday, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East says

    08:21

  • Senator Murphy: President Biden's trip to Israel will 'send incredibly strong signal to Hamas'

    08:28

  • Chris Christie blasts Trump’s ‘awful temperament’, says 'he will' violate gag order

    06:34

  • 'How many babies were born today in Gaza?' Palestinian-American doctor asks viewers to imagine what kind of life they'll have.

    10:17

  • 'I pray every night and every morning for his return': Mother of man believed to be Hamas hostage speaks out

    05:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All