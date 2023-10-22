Sen. Warnock on Trump's Georgia case: 'I believe nobody is above the law. Nobody.'

Senator Raphael Warnock joins Jen Psaki to discuss the impact of the Israel-Hamas war both in the United States and across the world. Psaki and Sen. Warnock also discuss the Fulton County election case and whether Senator Warnock believes that Trump should serve jail time if he is convicted. Oct. 22, 2023