IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

    05:18

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

    04:28

  • 'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

    03:33

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin takes Jen Psaki on a hike, talks about battling grief and fighting for democracy

    09:29

  • Neal Katyal to Jen Psaki: 'Two more' Trump indictments coming soon

    05:38

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: 'There's artificial intelligence that can be used to counter bad AI'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Facebook security chief: AI-generated propaganda as persuasive as Russian or Iranian propaganda

    11:06

  • DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

    07:13

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin to Jen Psaki: Trump 2024 campaign is a 'shield against legal prosecution'

    11:08

  • Jen Psaki on Senator Tuberville: ‘Only person politicizing the military is him’ 

    04:59

  • Jen Psaki reveals what 'Moms for Liberty' is all about  

    04:23

  • NYT Reporter Coral Davenport: Michigan legislators pushing for 'ambitious' climate policy

    09:51

  • Global heat records and natural disasters 'exceeding' climate experts predictions

    07:04

  • Climate activist Saad Amer: 'There is no climate action without democracy'

    08:18

  • The Avett Brothers band members discuss the 'unifying force' of music with Jen Psaki

    10:33

  • How can the recent SCOTUS term motivate progressive voters?

    06:40

  • Democratic National Chair Jaime Harrison defends new primary calendar

    10:09

  • Education Secy. Cardona slams Trump's calls for principals to be elected by parents

    05:10

  • Governor Josh Shapiro on SCOTUS rulings: 'This was a bad week for freedom in this nation'

    10:46

Inside with Jen Psaki

Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

02:52

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), former impeachment manager, joins Jen Psaki to discuss the new charges Trump faces in classified documents case, the looming indictment in the 2020 election interference investigation, and Kevin McCarthy floating the possibility of a Biden impeachment inquiry. This is part of a longer interview with Representative Schiff. July 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

    05:18

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

    04:28

  • 'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

    03:33

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin takes Jen Psaki on a hike, talks about battling grief and fighting for democracy

    09:29

  • Neal Katyal to Jen Psaki: 'Two more' Trump indictments coming soon

    05:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All