Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), former impeachment manager, joins Jen Psaki to discuss the new charges Trump faces in classified documents case, the looming indictment in the 2020 election interference investigation, and Kevin McCarthy floating the possibility of a Biden impeachment inquiry. This is part of a longer interview with Representative Schiff. July 30, 2023