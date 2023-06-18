IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inside with Jen Psaki

Rep. Adam Schiff to Jen Psaki: Jan. 6 'far more significant' than Mar-a-Lago docs

07:11

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) joins Jen Psaki to discuss former President Trump's retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the Department of Justice January 6th probe, and Trump's call to imprison Rep. Schiff. June 18, 2023

