Inside with Jen Psaki

North Carolina's new Democratic leader has high hopes for young and rural voters 

07:23

Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party Anderson Clayton joins Jen Psaki to discuss the way forward for Democrats in rural communities, issues that should get more attention that younger voters are passionate about, and what makes Anderson hopeful about the state of politics. May 19, 2023

